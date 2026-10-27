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The EPA is working to find new cleanup solutions for the chemical contamination at the former Chemical Commodities Inc. warehouse site in Olathe.

Over the last two weeks, KSHB 41 News has been investigating the chemical contamination, its impact on neighbors and the cleanup efforts from the EPA.

Now, Olathe city leaders are speaking up on the issue.

Isabella Ledonne

"It's just distressing. It's troubling," said At-Large Councilmember Jeff Creighton.

Chemical Commodities Inc. improperly stored and mishandled solvent chemicals, like trichloroethylene, for decades. That led to contamination in the groundwater and subsequently the air.

RELATED | Taking Olathe neighbors' contamination concerns to the EPA for clarity, answers

"It's the frustration that here we are in 2026, dealing with a situation that started in the 1950s," Creighton said.

Creighton has known about the site his whole life as an Olathe native. But what he didn't know was that cleanup efforts weren't working, and the site was officially classified as not protective of human health and the environment until about two weeks ago.

Olathe city leaders weigh in on neighborhood chemical contamination, EPA cleanup efforts

"We have got to be informed more often," Creighton said. "I think we have to be knowing that we need to hear more often the results of the tests."

The contamination is a big concern for Creighton. But it's an even bigger frustration that the city has limited involvement in federal oversight.

"That's really a bigger issue than the city can take on. The biggest priority is the safety of our residents," he said.

KSHB 41 News

The EPA is holding a dozen companies responsible for their roles in the contamination by sending chemicals to the site in the first place, including Boeing and Hallmark Cards.

The companies now have to pay for the new cleanup methods. They have not responded to KSHB 41's request for comment.

The EPA is also asking about 50 more neighbors to allow home testing for air mitigation systems since the data shows the contamination is spreading.

Chris Morrison

"Even though there's contamination in the site here, what we do know is that if we put one of those vapor intrusion fans and extraction systems in these homes, that provides safety and security for those residents," said Jim Macy, the EPA's Region 7 regional administrator.

Though Olathe may have a limited hand in addressing the contamination, Creighton is focusing on what the city can control.

"We're monitoring our water supply that we're delivering to homeowners. We're monitoring the stormwater," Creighton said.

Taking Olathe neighbors' contamination concerns to the EPA for clarity, answers

The EPA confirmed the contamination is not in the city's drinking water.

Olathe Ward 1 Councilmember Robyn Essex sent KSHB 41 News a statement.

"The health and safety of Olathe residents, along with the protection of our wildlife and natural resources, are top priorities for the City of Olathe. We are concerned about this situation and are following developments closely," Essex said. "The EPA has the expertise to lead the investigation and cleanup efforts and has been working directly with residents on mitigation. I look forward to hearing more from the EPA and those responsible about the steps being taken to address these concerns and protect our community."

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