Olathe community raises more than $30K for school teacher who was stabbed in neck at park

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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A woman was stabbed in broad daylight at an Olathe park on Thursday afternoon in what police are saying was an "unprovoked" attack.

Olathe community raises more than $30K for school teacher who was stabbed

Olathe Police and paramedics were called to Two Trails Park around noon on Thursday for an aggravated battery. They found a 38-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

Police arrested 27-year-old Kwan Trezvant. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Since then, there's been an outpouring of community support for the seriously injured 38-year-old mom and music teacher. It's only taken the Olathe community a few days to raise more than $30,000, organize meals and even offer to do tasks like laundry for Jamie Trumpp and her family.

Two Trails Park was busy with families, cyclists and neighbors enjoying the nice weather on Thursday afternoon. Trumpp was with her three young children and family members when a man attacked her.

"Here we are, kids are out having a good time on spring break, parents are with them enjoying the time," witness Mark Moore said. "All of a sudden, it becomes something that's just the opposite of that."

Moore is a driver for DS Bus Alliance and was on a break in the parking lot when he heard a man curse and saw him running away from the park gazebo.

Jake Weller

"That's when I got on the radio, reached out to dispatch and told them that an assault had occurred," Moore said. "I grabbed the first aid kit out of the bus and hustled over here. There was a woman already here who had a towel, she wrapped it and put it on the woman's neck, and was holding pressure on it."

Moore explained that Trumpp was stabbed in the neck. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

While there have been reports circulating on social media that it was an attempted kidnapping, police say the attack was unprovoked. There was no evidence that the suspect attempted to take Trumpp's children, according to police.

"It's one of those situations where you don't expect something like that in Olathe," Moore said.

Trumpp teaches music and choir at Indian Trail Middle School. Her school family launched a meal train that was filled within hours.

"It hit so close to home," Teresa Williams said. "It's not just somebody in Olathe, but someone who's a teacher of one of my children."

Jake Weller

Williams is part of the school's parent-teacher organization and has helped spread the word about how people can help the Trumpp family. Dozens have already signed up to run errands, pay for cleaning services and even offer up laundry help.

"As a busy working mom, having those things taken care of for me and my family would make a big difference in allowing us to just heal," Williams said. "It's terrible when anything like that happens, but when it's in your own community, it makes you rethink how you do things."

Both Williams and Moore explained they weren't surprised the community has offered this much support so quickly.

"When we ask for help, there's hundreds of families that step up to the plate to donate or to support something," Williams said. "She's an amazing teacher. We are just so lucky to have her as part of our Indian Trail community."

More than $34,000 has been raised for the family.

"It's tremendous, that's what community is all about," Moore said. "That's what our culture should be about. When you see it happen, you just hope it spreads."

27-year-old Trezvant is charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to court records, Trezvant was previously charged and convicted in Johnson County for battery of a law enforcement officer and a healthcare worker in 2024. He was also charged with felony drug possession and obstructing the legal process in 2019 and two juvenile misdemeanor charges in 2016 and 2015.

Olathe School District sent KSHB 41 News a statement regarding an incident with one of their teachers.

"We are grateful for her progress and recovery at home, and our thoughts remain with her and her family," a spokesperson wrote. "What has been especially meaningful in recent days is the outpouring of care and support from our community. We are aware of the meals and donation efforts to support the Trumpp family, and it has been wonderful to see so many people, especially our educators, rally around one of our own here in Olathe with such compassion and generosity. We will continue to work with the Trumpp family as well as the staff and students at Indian Trail Middle School to provide support."

Monetary and meal train donations can be made here. Community members can sign up for other helping tasks here.

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