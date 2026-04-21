Overland Park approves $6.6 million mobility enhancements to Metcalf, College

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The Overland Park City Council is moving forward with a plan that aims to bring mobility improvements to Metcalf Avenue and College Boulevard.

The $6.67 million project would include a linear park with a multi-use path on College Boulevard, running from Marty Street to Nall Avenue, and a trail that connects it to Summercrest Park Trail, according to filings with the city.

It would also include updating the roundabout at Lamar and 110th Street and incorporating pedestrian wayfinding and trail improvements on Outlook Street.

The project is expected to cost $6.67 million, which will be partially paid for by general obligation (GO) bonds.

According to city filings, Overland Park is expected to pay for $2.4 million of the total cost.

The approved project comes after Overland Park conducted a study aimed at making the city more pedestrian and bike-friendly.

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