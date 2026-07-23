KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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This week has brought hot and humid weather, which means it's the perfect time for many Overland Park families to go to the pool.

But smaller community pools like Stonegate Pool could close in the future following Monday night's city council decision. Overland Park is shifting to prioritize a regional pool model rather than reinvesting in community pools.

Overland Park approves plans for regional pool model, shifting away from neighborhood pools

Elizabeth Gonzales, the co-director of Holy Cross Summer Camp, takes her campers to Stonegate Pool at least three days a week.

Fabian Rosales

"Our summer camp relies heavily on it," Gonzales said. "To hear that the pool could be closing was pretty devastating. It would either mean the closure of our camp or pricing our summer camp out of the price range that many of our families could be able to afford."

Under the new approved plan, Stonegate would be open until the end of its lifetime, which is estimated to be about 10 years.

It's part of Overland Park's plan to shift toward a regional pool model, where Young's Regional Pool will be the first added priority, Bluejacket Park will be designed without space for a pool, Stonegate would be closed at the end of its useful life, a new regional pool will be built in southern Overland Park in the next 10 years and water play features would be added.

The 7-5 vote came as a shock to some Overland Park residents after many participated in community surveys, focus groups and public input on how they would like the city to prioritize funding.

Gonzales explained much of the community feedback prioritized community pools rather than a regional model.

"Even though the community was invested and voiced their opinions, they kind of took our opinions and disregarded them," Gonzales said. "What do you have in place for the community in north Overland Park that doesn't have those community pools, that doesn't have that space?"

Monday's decision comes two years after Bluejacket Pool closed, prompting neighbors like Rachel Shuck to call for its reopening.

Fabian Rosales

"To not be heard was like a huge slap in the face," Shuck said. "This is important for us to have this gathering space, and so I was really hopeful that the city council and the city staff would listen to our community."

Shuck explained that community pools are more accessible and geared toward younger families, rather than large aquatic parks.

"It's a place for people to come together, and we're not going to have that now," Shuck said. "I think Overland Park is missing a key piece of what people want."

A spokesperson with the City of Overland Park told KSHB 41 News in an email that the regional and community pool model would cost $94.1 million. The regional pool model is estimated to cost $70.1 million.

"Playbook OP identified a $93.8 million maintenance deficit and a total of $276 million funding deficit if all Playbook OP projects were implemented," Meg Ralph stated. "The cost difference between [the two pool models] is $24 million. The cost difference and maintenance deficit is significant enough that staff's professional opinion was that the regional and community pool option was not financially feasible."

But some councilmembers who voted against the regional pool model are frustrated it doesn't align with the community's input and priorities.

Fabian Rosales

"I don't think it's the fiscally responsible thing to do," councilman Drew Mitrisin said. "I think that the fiscally responsible option was to be responsive to our community and build the neighborhood and community pools that they asked for."

The city council has yet to formally adopt the regional pool model with the overall approval from Playbook OP. Mitrisin explained he doesn't think the council's decision will change, potentially impacting the growth and development of the city.

“We've continued to get rid of these third places that our community is asking for, and our neighboring communities have chosen to invest in those types of projects," Mitrisin said. "It's a competitive loss for us to not make those investments, and it's really shooting ourselves in the foot long term.”

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne reached out to each councilmember who voted yes to share their thoughts behind the decision.

"This was not a decision I made overnight. For months, I talked with residents, neighbors, and friends, read emails, and asked staff many questions before making my decision. Our current funding is already not enough to maintain our existing parks, trails, and pools at recommended levels," councilwoman Amy Antrim said in a statement. "I love neighborhood pools, their ability to bring people together and inspire confidence and independence in our youth. I truly wish we were in a position to both preserve neighborhood pools and expand aquatic opportunities across our city."

The city will still have to make a final vote decision on the regional pool model.

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