Overland Park Fire Department 'quadruples' training exercises ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She learned about this story by attending the Overland Park Mayor's State of the City address. Share your story idea with Isabella .

650,000 people will be in the Kansas City metro area in just three months for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

For first responders, game time starts now. The Overland Park Fire Department has been preparing for more than a year.

It takes a team effort to make sure thousands of people from dozens of countries are safe this summer.

Isabella Ledonne

"Over the last year, we've probably quadrupled the amount of classes that we have sent people to," OPFD deputy chief Andrew Grove said. "We're trying to take advantage of [World Cup funding] to get more opportunities, more training, to be better prepared for anything outside the World Cup, including the World Cup."

OPFD is training nonstop with tabletop drills, scenario-based exercises, and building up its haz-mat team.

"We need to be prepared for the semi-truck that may get in a wreck or have a leak, or a railcar that may have a release of product that we have to mitigate," Grove said.

Preparation isn't just training for if things go wrong. It's also learning how to work across the state line with other departments.

"We all have to respond together, and that's the key to our success and the region's success; communication," Grove said. "It's really a team effort amongst the region."

Fire is one part of the World Cup safety map. Overland Park's mayor explained they've increased police staffing since 2023 and prioritized public safety plans.

Jake Weller

"We've been focused on security, making sure that everybody's going to be safe," Mayor Curt Skoog said. "It helps with the World Cup, but it's for the long-term benefit of our community. It won't go away with the World Cup."

Grove explained that first responders are prepared for anything, but fans can help minimize one of the biggest threats.

"Probably the biggest concern we have is heat," Grove said.

Safety is a team effort, no matter what uniform you wear.

"The most important thing that people can do is make sure they hydrate and stay hydrated," Grove said.

You can learn more about Overland Park's World Cup preparations here.

