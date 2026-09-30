Second hyper-scale data center moves forward in De Soto amid petition efforts to ban development

DE SOTO, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She's been reporting on data centers extensively throughout the Kansas City metro. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Digital Realty's proposed data center next to the Panasonic EV Battery Plant in De Soto received the green light from the city's planning commission.

At the September 22 meeting, the commission approved Digital Realty's Phase One site plan. The development is expected to officially start construction in 2027 and project site preparations have begun.

But neighbors in the De Soto community continue to push back.

The planning commission approved phase one on Digital Realty's 300 acres of land for a hyper-scale data center. Project Jayhawk includes a two-story, 450,000 foot building.

"We've got a staff report that says that seems to be more good than harm," the planning commission stated at its September 22 meeting.

Neighbors in De Soto have started circulating a petition that could put a pause on Digital Realty's planned phases.

Al Miller

"I think we're stuck with what we have and what's going on," Toni Caldwella, a neighbor, said. "But hopefully, it won't get bigger."

The citizen-led petition seeks to block high impact data center development by putting it to a vote. It's a similar petition that was also seen circulating in Edgerton, Kan. and Ottawa, Kan.

El Dorado, Kan., successfully placed its petition on this November's ballot.

"Little towns are definitely a target because of the money situation," Caldwell said.

Data center petitions are rippling across the state of Kansas. State statute requires cities that get enough signatures to put citizen- led initiatives on the ballot.

But because the issue is so new, cities don't know the legality of these petitions.

"So there's a question as to whether that ordinance is administrative or legislative," the planning commission said.

State law protects petitions that would create a new city policy on data centers. But if courts rule that it tries to override an administrative decision made under existing policy, the petitions don't hold up.

If it's legislative, De Soto's petition could show up on the ballot in a special election as early as March of next year.

"There could be that we stop some of this from going further," Caldwell said. "That's the hope."

De Soto will consider setting a date for a public hearing for the next phase of Digital Realty's development at its meeting on Thursday.

"Our conversations with the City of De Soto and surrounding community continue as we plan for Astra North," a spokesperson wrote in a statement. "We appreciate the planning commission's careful review and approval, and believe strongly that our project creates long-term community benefit through investment and economic opportunity. We look forward to the next step in the process as we explore opportunities to support the region's growth and be a good community partner."

Beale Infrastructure previously broke ground and began construction on its data center in De Soto earlier this year.

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