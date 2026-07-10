'The heart is staying in Kansas City': Mayor Lucas confirms FIFA Fan Fest icon staying after World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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There has been a lot of speculation over the future of the heart-shaped structure at FIFA Fan Fest and whether it will stay once FIFA World Cup matches end in Kansas City.

The heart was designed specifically for the World Cup, garnering a lot of attention from locals and visitors alike as the perfect photo spot.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas told KSHB 41 News Reporter Isabella Ledonne on Monday the heart is here to stay.

"The heart has become an icon in Kansas City in just a matter of weeks," he said. "It's not just going to be a World Cup memory, but a place where people are taking engagement photos and big smiles. I expect it to stay. I don't just expect it, actually, it is staying."

It's unclear where the heart will go after the World Cup wraps up Saturday night in Kansas City.

Mayor Lucas said he is in favor of keeping it at the National World War I Museum and Memorial or possibly moving it somewhere else in the city.

"In terms of what kind of winter preparation we need to do and all that, we got cash for that," Mayor Lucas said. "We'll work it out."

The FIFA Fan Fest's last day is Saturday, July 11.

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