Thousands pack KC Live to see Lionel Messi lead Argentina to victory 3-0 in Kansas City

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Thousands of people witnessed Argentina's historical win over Algeria in Kansas City and celebrated accordingly at KC Live in the Power and Light district.

Thousands pack KC Live to see Messi lead Argentina to victory in Kansas City 3-0

The entertainment district was packed with Argentina and Algeria fans for one of the metro's free watch parties hosted all summer long for the FIFA World Cup.

Between the flights, hotels and the match itself, fans wanting to see their national team in Kansas City can cost a pretty penny.

"This is a once in a lifetime experience," Julia Beary said.

For the tens of thousands of visitors to the KC metro, the cost is worth it to see the 2022 World Cup champs.

"I'm really ready to see Messi play," Noah Kojan said. "When I get into the stadium it will be the closest I'll ever be to him."

Some traveled in just to be in the World Cup atmosphere, coming to the free party at KC Live.

"For us, we were going to come no matter what," Bryan Brzezicki said. "We knew it was going to be great with great events all around the city."

With Algeria and Argentina fans packed between the bars at Power and Light, the match energy is felt all the way from Kansas City Stadium.

"Really get into it with everybody and know that you're cheering for something," Michael Beary said.

And as all the best fans know, you can't put a price on the memories you make.

"There's nothing more happy and fun than sharing this with my boys and my brother who are here," Federico Kojan said. "It's an amazing experience."

KC Live is one of the metro's free watch parties happening for the World Cup, in addition to FIFA Fan Fest. You can find more information about watch parties here.

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