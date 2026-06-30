'We don't have anywhere to go': Mother speaks out after fireworks destroy Olathe home, 13 people homeless

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Fireworks caused a fire Sunday night at an Olathe duplex that forced 13 people out of their homes.

No serious injuries were reported.

Damage to the duplex is estimated at $150,000, according to the Olathe Fire Department.

Fireworks are legal in Kansas, but in many of the state's counties, including Johnson County, it is illegal shoot fireworks.

What started as summer fun for one Olathe family turned into the devastating loss of a home and a family pet.

Fabian Rosales

"Right now, we just don't have anywhere to go," Lisa Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez came back to her house on 152nd Street and found a shocking scene.

Her home was nearly gone after fireworks partially burned down the duplex.

Fabian Rosales

"I wasn't aware that my kids had fireworks," Gonzalez said. "My daughter lit off a couple of fireworks in the back, just being a kid."

Gonzalez says her 12-year-old and 14-year-old daughters came back from a family member's house in Tonganoxie with fireworks.

Fireworks are legal there during the Fourth of July holiday week. Gonzalez explained she wasn't home when her daughters were lighting off small fireworks.

She believes discarded fireworks caused a fire that reached the lawn mower gas tank.

"They weren't big fireworks, they were just the little pop-it ones and that's all it took," Gonzalez said. "I didn't buy my kids the fireworks and a kid being a kid, I guess trying to have a little bit of fun, but one little mistake led to something that ended like this and unfortunately left me and my five children without a house."

Her daughters got minor burns and cuts from the fire. Lisa found the family's cat after the flames were put out.

"[My daughters] were both trying to run in the house and find the cat before they got out," Gonzalez said. "We had to bury her this morning."

Fireworks are prohibited within Olathe city limits, but the fire department still sees accidents every year.

Fabian Rosales

"It's one of our busiest weeks with a very unique hazard," said Capt. Mike Hall, Olathe Fire Department spokesperson. "All of our property is close together and a lot of times these ordinances are just there for the safety of everybody."

Hall said going to a professional fireworks display is the safest way to celebrate the holiday.

"[Fireworks] can be a great time and they can be a horrible time, all in the same sentence," he said. "Most of these fires, when it comes to fireworks, are pretty significant."

The fire left the Gonzalez family with only the clothes on their backs.

"As a mother, you put yourself on the back burner and I'm just more worried about getting my kids what they need right now until I can figure out where we're going to go and find a house," Gonzalez said. "People are giving backlash, but I don't think people are remembering that they were once 14 and 12-years-old, too. I see now why there is the law. It leads to things like this."

A donation drive to help Gonzalez and her children can be found here.

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