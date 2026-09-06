'We pull up anywhere': Johnson County dad brings mobile basketball game to Kansas City metro

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She learned about this story at KSHB 41's Let's Talk event in Lenexa, where we come to your community to hear what's happening in your neighborhood. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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A Johnson County dad is rolling a new kind of fun across the Kansas City metro, hoping to add more family-friendly activities this fall.

Ben Van Pelt, a Johnson County native and owner of Hoop Kansas City, launched the mobile basketball experience after coming across an Instagram advertisement that sparked the business idea.

"I haven't seen anything like it," Van Pelt said.

The concept combines a food truck model with a classic carnival-style basketball game, bringing competition on wheels to festivals, restaurants and other events across the metro.

"What's been awesome about it is we go anywhere," Van Pelt said. "We pull up anywhere."

Van Pelt said part of his motivation was personal. He wanted kids like his own daughter to have a chance to play at different events around the city.

"Anytime she sees the logo on my shirt, she's like, 'Trailer? Going to get the trailer?'" Van Pelt said. "She's always asking about it, she loves it."

It is the first and only arcade rental basketball game in the Kansas City metro. With only six weeks in operation so far, Van Pelt explained it has changed the game at events.

"I just wanted to bring fun to Kansas City, to be honest," Van Pelt said.

Local businesses have also taken notice.

Wally Velez, assistant manager at Char Bar, explained the summer heat has made drawing crowds more challenging, but attractions like Hoop Kansas City helped.

Will Shaw

"It (the heat) kind of made it a little more difficult," Velez said. "I think those activities like Hoop KC are able to bring people in and actually keep them involved with the event. Everybody seemed to be having a really good time."

Hoop Kansas City appeared at a Let's Talk event in Lenexa, where KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne first learned about the business venture.

Van Pelt explained he is already seeing competitive spirit emerge and some impressive scores.

"There's a grade school kid that has the high score of 174," Van Pelt said.

But the real reward goes beyond the scoreboard.

"Whenever people come up and play, it doesn't matter," Van Pelt said. "You might start playing against the person next to you, or you're with your mom, or you're with your siblings, and you want to play. It just kind of has a community feel to it."

You can learn where Hoop Kansas City will be going next and how to book the mobile basketball arcade here.

KSHB 41 News would love to hear your story ideas as a part of our Let's Talk series.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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