JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The Olathe School District is starting the process of redrawing the maps that determine where kids go to school, after the school board approved closing six schools next year.

WATCH | Education advocates weigh in on Kansas school underfunding

"We're at a tipping point," education advocates weigh in on Kansas school underfunding

This week, Olathe families are sharing their voice on what they want the boundary maps to look like, ahead of district presentations next week.

"I think the biggest concern is that the parents of the schools that are closing should have a significant voice in this," Nicole Trendel, a Black Bob Elementary parent, said.

Brian Luton

But Olathe isn't the only district facing these tough decisions. Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission and De Soto are also preparing for significant budget gaps next year, and are preparing to take action against the Kansas legislature for lack of funding.

Kansas school districts had a statewide budget shortfall of $440 million last year. Johnson County districts made up more than a fourth of that gap, having to make up $119 million.

"I feel like it's breaking up the community more than it is anything else," Amanda Miller, a Black Bob Elementary parent, said.

The Kansas legislature has not provided funding for special education at excess costs, putting the burden back on individual school districts. Less money coming in means less money for programs, extracurriculars and even school operations themselves.

"It really does hurt your heart. That it's opportunities that are denied," Leah Fliter, assistant executive director of advocacy for the Kansas Association of School Boards, said.

Fliter tells KSHB 41 News that districts are now at a tipping point, which is why we've seen such drastic changes from Olathe to Blue Valley.

KSHB 41 News

"We are now at the point where this roughly decade of special ed underfunding has amounted to about a $1,000 cut per pupil in Kansas to overall base state aid for K-12 education," Fliter said.

Johnson County school districts are preparing to take legal action against the state for not meeting its legal obligation for special education funding, though no official lawsuit has been filed.

"There is a large group of new lawmakers clocking into Topeka in 2027, and we will be meeting with them and and urging them to make sure that they are fully funding special education for all Kansas students," Fliter said.

While parents continue to call on the districts to reconsider cuts, the districts continue to urge parents to call on their legislators.

"You want to ensure the most important thing is that your child is going to get the best education," Trendel said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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