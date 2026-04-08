'Why would we close this amazing resource?': Parents speak out on KU Health System closing PICU

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She followed up with parents who messaged KSHB 41 News about the closing of the KU hospital PICU following Friday's report. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Families are sharing their shock after one of the largest hospitals in the Kansas City area decided to close its pediatric intensive care unit (PICU). The University of Kansas Health System announced it will be shutting down its PICU, citing low usage.

Parents speak out on KU Health System closing PICU

Pediatric services that are not considered "intensive care" will not be affected.

"Chronically low census in the pediatric intensive care unit over the past few years has led to a decision by the University of Kansas Health System to sunset PICU services coupled with tremendous need for inpatient beds by other populations (newborns and adults)," spokesperson Jill Chadwick said in a statement.

Children's Mercy is the only other available PICU in the immediate KC metro with 41 available beds.

Families in the Kansas City metro told KSHB 41 News they feel the decision came abruptly and without any warning. There's no firm timeline for when KU is set to close its PICU, but it could be as soon as the end of the year.

Debbie Niemann's daughter was in and out of KU Hospital's PICU for years, sometimes staying for a month at a time. The proximity of the hospital allowed her family in Overland Park to stay together during the visits.

"We used KU's PICU tremendously," Niemann said. "[Nurses] would paint her nails, she'd have a hair day, anything like that just to make her feel a bit more normal."

Cecilia Niemann was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and neurological disabilities requiring several specialists and long-stay intensive care. Debbie knew her daughter would need care for life.

"I just remember thinking, where does she go when she ages out of Children's Mercy?" Niemann said. "Their need doesn't go away just because they turn this magical age of 22."

If a hospital doesn't have available space or resources for patient intake, they can get diverted to another hospital, sometimes in another state. Once KU's PICU closes, Niemann is worried about what will happen if Children's Mercy doesn't have available beds.

"Where do they go? You're going to send one baby to St. Louis, one to Denver, and one to Omaha? How is that for a new mother?" Niemann said. "These things do actually happen, and that stuff isn't what ends up in the news."

KU Hospital stated its decision came from low usage. The health system has only six PICU beds out of 1,621 beds in the entire hospital. Of the 542,429 patients who used services at the health system last year, only 150 patients were in the PICU.

"That is well below one quarter of one half a percent," Chadwick wrote. "The majority of the time, the PICU is used for overflow from the NICU or neonatal patient care. The health system needs space to meet higher demands for care."

Details have not been released yet about what will happen to the PICU space or how the beds will be used following the closure.

"From the outside, it does feel like it's just based on money," Niemann said. "At the end of the day, we're talking about children."

Parents like Niemann also have to think about the costs of switching. According to Children's Mercy's website, the hospital is no longer accepting many ACA Marketplace insurance plans.

Niemann explained that this will further limit options for families needing special care.

"No parent should be in a situation where they can't get the healthcare they need for their child," Niemann said.

Niemann holds KU's PICU close to her heart. It was where Cecilia spent her last moments before she passed away, two weeks before her 18th birthday.

"She was a hoot, she loved to laugh, she loved to play jokes on her siblings," Niemann said.

The Overland Park mom is now hoping the major hospital system will reconsider its decision for the many families like hers.

"Kansas City, we're so much better than this," Niemann said. "Why would we close this amazing resource?"

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne asked Children's Mercy how they would prepare for the closure with resources and whether they would update their insurance policies. A hospital spokesperson stated they would pass on the opportunity to do an interview and referred us to their website for PICU information.

KU Hospital did not make anyone available for an interview regarding the decision, but stated they would be helping patients and staff with the transition.

"As we work to sunset the pediatric intensive care services at The University of Kansas Health System, we will focus on an appropriate transition in care for families who have ongoing medical needs that our doctors currently provide," a spokesperson said. "We want to provide support to our patients through the transition. We routinely work with other hospitals and health systems to ensure the best care for patients no matter their age. This includes navigating the complex world of insurance."

The hospital system stated that no jobs would be affected, nor are any staff expected to be laid off with the PICU closure.

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