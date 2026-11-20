LOUISBURG, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Addi Weakley covers Miami County in Kansas. Share your story idea with Addi .

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A Christmas tree farm just off U.S. 69 Highway at 247th Street in Louisburg is working to make holiday memories affordable for families.

At Pinestead Grove Farm, keeping the magic within reach is a priority.

Louisburg Christmas tree farm offers affordable holiday experience for families

"We have kept the pricing pretty similar to last year. Haven't had to adjust much," said Lindsay Preisinger, operations manager.

Rising fuel costs have affected farm operations, like keeping tractors and mowers running. But those increases are not being passed on to customers.

For Preisinger, it's about what the visits mean.

KSHB 41 Lindsay Preisinger

"Mostly everybody that comes to a Christmas tree farm is really happy. It's a memory that they're creating with their families," Preisinger said.

Visitors looking for a tree or hand-made wreath can also enjoy free hot chocolate, free Santa visits, a roaring fire pit, a gift shop and photo backdrops.

Tabletop trees run as small as three to four feet. Christmas trees are required to be five feet or taller.

KSHB 41 Mallory Vaughn

At the core of the operation is family.

Marketing manager Mallory Vaughn's parents took over the farm in 2025 after the former owner passed away. Both were raised in farming families, with Mallory's mom growing up in Louisburg.

"We love family traditions, and they wanted to keep that going and possible for families," Vaughn said.

She said you'll see her sister, mom and daughter working on the farm, whether they're dressing up to spread Christmas cheer or helping customers with trees.

That same focus on family is why the farm chose to open early this season.

KSHB 41 Pinestead Grove Farm

"Just for people that get together on Thanksgiving with family from way out of town that they may not be able to travel in for Christmas, so they do both holidays at once," Preisinger said.

The farm has prepared all year for just a few weeks. Preparations included lots of mowing, planting 1,500 baby trees in the spring and welcoming out the Michigan tree-shaping crew that visits annually.

Now, it's go time.

"It's where the rubber meets the road and where we go and get to enjoy our hard work," Vaughn said.

KSHB 41 Sahara Stevenson and Lonnie Holt

That hard work drew in Sahara Stevenson and Lonnie Holt.

"Well, we were riding on the highway, and we just saw a whole bunch of little bitty trees," Stevenson said. "So then we look further, and it's a whole bunch of them."

The Kansas City, Missouri, natives were first-timers.

But they said they will definitely be back.

KSHB 41 Lonnie Holt

"I'm glad we stopped," Holt said.

"Yeah, I am. I'm really glad," Stevenson said. "We're gonna take our kids out here, too. Probably get a little one for outside of grandma's house."

Pinestead Grove Farm opened Friday, Nov. 20. The farm is open weekends (Friday–Sunday) through Dec. 13. For hours and more information, click here.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

