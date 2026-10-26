Multiple mountain lion sightings reported in Miami County in September, October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple mountain lion sightings have occurred in the last two months in Miami County, Kansas.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to “remain aware of their surroundings and take appropriate precautions.”

Mountain lions, also known as cougars or panthers, tend to be elusive, solitary animals. Adult males can be more than 8 feet long and weigh around 130–150 pounds, while adult females can be 7 feet long and weigh between 65–90 pounds, per the U.S. Forest Service.

The Miami County sightings have yet to be confirmed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP).

According to the sheriff’s office, the sightings occurred between Sept. 27 and Oct. 21:



Sept. 27 | Coldwater Road and State Line Road area

A resident reported a likely mountain lion encounter in her pasture in the early morning. No livestock were harmed.

Oct. 19 | Lane area

A resident reported a large cat roaming the area, but provided no evidence.

Oct. 21 | Hillsdale area

The sheriff’s office received another report of a large cat near an animal pen.



No injuries to humans or livestock are known at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Per Kansas law, mountain lions cannot be hunted or killed; they are classified as nongame wildlife.

In the event of a mountain lion encounter, one should remain calm, stand tall, speak firmly, and fight back if attacked, per KDWP.

If in immediate danger, call 911. Other concerns can be shared with the sheriff’s office at 913-294-3232.

Future mountain lion sightings can be reported to KDWP here.

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