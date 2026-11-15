OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Addi Weakley covers Miami County in Kansas. Share your story idea with Addi .

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The Osawatomie Trojans are back on track.

Two years ago, the district decided to forfeit the varsity season due to a lack of participation.

But the Trojans used that setback as an opportunity, rebuilding the team's roster and culture.

Osawatomie Trojans make playoffs 2 years after varsity football season canceled

Since 2024, the team has nearly doubled in size — from around 21 to about 42 — thanks to the seniors who stuck by Coach Eddie Minor.

They welcomed his leadership and the change that came with it.

But really, one thing has been key to the turnaround: consistency.

"They (community) wanted consistency in the football program, and consistency in a lot of things," Minor said. "And I think we've been able to at least initially do that, and our message has been consistently the same."

The community has grown accustomed to the consistency of Friday Night lights, with plenty of wins along the way.

KSHB 41 Eddie Minor

In the gym, banners are a constant reminder of past Trojan success.

"We have [a] 1966 undefeated state championship," Minor said. "We have [a] 1973 undefeated state championship."

Those banners are also motivation, especially after what happened two years ago.

"Some people thought that it was just because we weren't a very good school," running back Colton Smith said in 2024.

Osawatomie reflects on canceled varsity football season, impacts on rural youth

But the players were determined to keep going; they would not give up.

Eventually, they became the seniors they wanted to look up to as freshmen.

And their hard work paid off.

"I could see why people doubted us," said Blaine Flanagan, a senior tight end. "I think everyone likes proving somebody wrong when they know they're right."

KSHB 41 Blaine Flanagan

Flanagan and Smith heard from the doubters leading up to the Sept. 4 game with rival Prairie View.

"There was this like energy in the air that like we were going to go out and we were going to show them who we are and we were going to change things," Smith said.

The Trojans won 10-7. It was their first Pioneer League win in over 3,000 days.

Players credit Minor as a major reason for the turnaround.

"If you get people doing the right things for the right reason, and treating everybody correctly with a goal in mind, you'll be successful," Minor said.

After years of fighting an uphill battle, Smith is proud of his accomplishments.

KSHB 41 Colton Smith

"I feel like that I've given it my all, and I've proven myself to be a Trojan," he said.

As the seniors move on, they hope they're remembered for the change they spurred, THE motivation they inspired and the close bonds they formed along the way.

Minor said the seniors helped set the standard, and he's hungry for more.

"That's my ultimate plan here is that these kids put another banner up there on the wall, or two or three or four," Minor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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