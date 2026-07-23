dadsTALK event Friday hopes to empower fathers, families in Wyandotte County

KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

—

On Friday, July 24, the nonprofit Made Men will present dadsTALK. It's an event to empower fathers and families in Wyandotte County.

The organization is teaming up with numerous organizations, including JP Morgan Chase — Kansas.

This free event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2510 Collaborative, located at 2510 Nebraska Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas.

Made Men talks about real dads, real impact, real talk

Resources and opportunities will be available for attendees, including employment opportunities, workforce training, financial literacy, legal resources, health services, free professional headshots, resume assistance and a chance to network with other fathers.

Event organizers say you do not have to live in Wyandotte County in order to attend.

To register and learn more about Friday's free event, click here.

—