Joe's KC BBQ to open new location next door to gas station restaurant ahead of World Cup

Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que is opening a new permanent location in Kansas City, Kansas, ahead of the World Cup, the restaurant told KSHB 41.

Joe's Next Door will be located across the street from the original gas station location , where Taco Republic used to operate. Both locations will be open remotely.

According to a spokesperson, the new location is designed with locals in mind, offering a faster dining experience.

The new spot will offer staples, like the Z-Man, but the menu will be "more diverse" and feature "food for the whole family to enjoy," per the restaurant.

Joe's Vice President Ryan Barrows described the spot as the perfect stop for "date night around the fire pit or hanging with friends on the weekend to watch a game."

With the goal of opening in May, construction and remodeling have already begun. The restaurant is confident there will be "plenty of time to spare before soccer fans travel into town."

Once Joe's Next Door opens, it will operate seven days a week.

Visitors to Kansas City — and neighbors — can continue to enjoy the original gas station location. This year marks the restaurant's 30th anniversary.

"This area means so much to us and we want to add another great restaurant that the local community can enjoy," Joe's owner Jeff Stehney shared in a news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

