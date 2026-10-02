Kansas City, Kansas, fire chief to step down from role

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department Chief Dennis Rubin announced he is stepping down as fire chief.

Rubin was selected as the city’s fire chief in June 2023.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be the 19th fire chief for Kansas City, Kansas,” Rubin said in a news release. “I have enjoyed my time leading a great fire department. I am certain that KCKFD will continue to do great and wonderful work for the community.”

Rubin made improvements to the department’s emergency response fleet that included upgrading fire trucks, ladder trucks and ambulances, according to a news release from the Unified Government of Kansas City in Kansas.

“On behalf of the Unified Government, I want to thank Chief Rubin for his service and commitment,” Interim County Administrator Alan Howze said in a news release. “His dedication to the department and the greater good of the fire service has been greatly appreciated. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

The UG said he also reduced over $5 million in overtime.

The city’s fire department union, IAFF Local 64, reacted to the news of Rubin’s departure.

"The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department is entering a new chapter following the resignation of Fire Chief Dennis Rubin," the union said in a statement Friday. "IAFF Local 64 looks forward to the opportunity this transition provides to strengthen working relationships and continue moving the department forward."

Read the full statement from the IAFF Local 64 below.

"The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department is entering a new chapter following the resignation of Fire Chief Dennis Rubin. IAFF Local 64 looks forward to the opportunity this transition provides to strengthen working relationships and continue moving the department forward.



"Daily staffing and safety must be the priorities in the next chapter. Local 64 has raised concerns about staffing levels and their impact on service to the public and our members’ ability to respond safely and effectively. We urge the Unified Government and the next fire administration to work with us to address those concerns.



"While fancy words like communication and collaboration are said aloud, the reality is that often times they are used to check a box. Local 64 is committed to working with the next fire administration to ensure these words are put into action.



"We commend our members for their hard work and the high level of service they provide to the people of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County every day. Local 64 will continue to advocate for the safety of the public and our community.



"Our members and the community deserve leadership they can have confidence in. Local 64 looks forward to working with the next fire administration to build a stronger department grounded in trust, transparency and a shared commitment to public safety."

The UG will announce interim leadership for the fire department while a national search is conducted to find the city’s next fire chief.

Rubin will remain in the role until Oct. 31, per a news release from the UG.

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