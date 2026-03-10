KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan leads the "If You Give a Child a Book..." fundraiser at KSHB 41 News. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Students at Lindbergh Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, picked books for free during a fair this month thanks to your donations to the “If You Give a Child a Book…” fundraising campaign.

Lindbergh Elementary School students receive first books of KSHB 41’s 2026 donation

KSHB 41 News and its charitable arm, the Scripps Howard Fund, partner with Scholastic for the annual fundraiser.

At the beginning of the school year, the campaign collected enough donations from viewers and KSHB employees to give each student at Lindbergh and Kansas City, Missouri’s J.A. Rogers Elementary School 10 books each.

Tony Lytle/KSHB KSHB 41 News Anchor Taylor Hemness helps a student pick out a book.

KSHB has worked with each school for years, allowing the students to build a library of books in their own homes.

“I like to read on the couch so I can feel comfortable,” said Jennie, a fifth grade student at Lindbergh Elementary.

KSHB employees helped students pick five books Tuesday, preparing them before spring break. Students will pick five additional books before summer break.

Tony Lytle/KSHB KSHB 41 News reporter Rachel Henderson helps a student pick out a book.

“I’m very excited because I can get new books I haven’t read yet,” said Jazzie, a fifth grade student at Lindbergh.

You can donate to the campaign year-round here.

