Unified Government commissioners approve city, county budgets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to approve the 2027 Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, budgets.

A news release from the county states the Unified Government (UG) must submit a balanced budget to the state.

The budget keeps the current mill levy rate on the city and county.

Commissioners approved money in the budget for the reopening of the Mill Street Bridge, upgrades to KCK fire stations, along with funds for Parkwood Pool and street repaving.

"In developing the budget, our focus was on supporting the priorities of the commission, and also maintaining fiscal discipline, making strategic investments in infrastructure and neighborhoods, improving organizational performance, and supporting long-term fiscal sustainability. The adopted budget delivers on the commission's priorities and our key organizational priorities," Interim County Administrator Alan Howze said in the news release.

Additional information about the budget can be found here.

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