Kauffman Stadium crews prep for Tuesday's Stadium Tour amid intense heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews have been working around the clock to ensure Tuesday’s Stadium Tour at Kauffman Stadium runs smoothly, as thousands of fans are expected to take on scorching hot temperatures and watch some of rock’s biggest names.

The concert was first announced in 2019, but COVID-19 led the concert to be delayed for the past two years.

“There hasn’t been a lot of these kind of events where people can gather and really enjoy great music inside of the stadium, so we are happy that this concert is finally coming our way and that we are able to be the host of it,” Sharita Hutton with the Kansas City Royals said.

With temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees the day of the concert, Hutton said Kauffman Stadium crews were holding meetings Tuesday morning to ensure everyone’s safety during the grueling heat.

Here are some of the implementations for the concert: anyone who plans to come out can bring a one-liter bottle of water, but it has to be a sealed plastic bottle, and it cannot be frozen. Additional medics with the University Kansas Hospital System and the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department will be on standby, and the K will have a place where you can go and refill your water bottle for free.

“There’s been other hot games, especially where we’ve had to step up,” Hutton explained. “This is one of those days, so we’re just really urging fans to be careful. We know that staying hydrated means doing that prior to actually being out in the sun.”

Tickets are still available by visiting the Royals website or by calling 816-504-4040

The parking lot opens at 1:30 p.m., gates open at 3:30 p.m., and the show is set to start at 4:30 p.m.

