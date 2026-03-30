Kauffman Stadium outfield walls moved in and lowered to help the Royals hit more home runs this year

KANSAS CITY, MO — The biggest change at Kauffman Stadium this year are the outfield walls. The walls were moved in nine to 10 feet, and the height of the outfield wall was reduced from 10 feet to 8 1/2 feet.

Kauffman Stadium outfield walls moved in and lowered

The overall goal was to modify the dimensions in a way that made the park play more consistently compared with the rest of the league. When the change was announced, the Royals Vice President of Research and Development said the team was in the bottom third of the league when it came to run value per fly ball.

The team hopes this will allow them to keep the same hitting approach no matter where they play. The lower outfield wall should also potentially bring more defensive highlights with at-the-wall catches.

The stadium's grounds team worked during the off season to make sure the field adapted. Trevor Vance, the Senior Director of Grounds and Landscape at Kauffman Stadium, said his team had to cut out grass and realign irrigation to help bring the wall in.

Chances are you'll notice a difference on the score board and on the field.

ANDRAE HANNON/KSHB Trevor Vance, Sr. Dir. of Grounds and Landscape at Kauffman Stadium

"A lot more Royals home runs. That's what we're hoping, Royals home runs, and that our pitching staff keeps [the other team] from hitting home runs. But it's going to have a new look. It'll have a little more wall padding out there, the normal fan, they probably won't notice it, but those that have been out here, well, they're going to see a whole different field," Vance said.

It took Vance and his team since January to complete the work and make sure the field looks how it does today.

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