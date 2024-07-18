KC-area builder explains benefits of better-built, more efficient homes amid building code debates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the last couple of months, KSHB 41's Grant Stephens has talked with builders frustrated by Kansas City's new energy codes.

However, one Kansas City-area builder says not only are they meeting those codes, but that the benefits extend well beyond energy efficiency.

Last year, Kansas City passed a new building code requiring new homes to be built more efficient.

KSHB 41 News staff Construction workers

It caused headaches for builders whose designs didn't meet code, and few new permits were being issued.

That's important to everyone who pays a mortgage or rent, because fewer new homes drives up housing and rent cost for everyone.

David Schleicher, managing director at Kala Performance Homes, said the new codes didn't impact his business because he's already been building that way.

Jacob Morgan

"It really doesn't affect our operations," he said. "We have been building well beyond that code for well over 10 years."

He says it doesn't take anything special or expensive materials.

The big secret? Making sure everything is sealed and airtight.

"It's important that this gets sealed up extremely well," he said, pointing to a seam between insulation. "Air-tightness is not a cost premium from a conventional home to a home like you're standing in now, it's just not. It's paying attention to the details."

KSHB 41 News staff Building homes in KCMO

So is the home's overall cost really any different?

"I mean, you are going a little slower at first," he said. "So you potentially do have some increased labor [cost] there, but the crews pick it up really quick."

Katheryn Shields was on KCMO's City Council when the new code was approved. She gave insight on that initial approval.

KSHB 41 News staff Katheryn Shields

"A building code is nothing more than a consumer protection law," she said. “This 2021 code will ensure that there has been a third-party inspection, so they know when they buy a house that’s build under this new code that it will be longer lasting, it will be more comfortable, they will be healthier living in it, and yes in addition to that they will save more on their utilities.”

A big point both shared was that the newer homes wouldn't just be better for the environment and the pocketbook, but the buyer themselves.

"So it's a much healthier house," she said.

The International Energy Agency points out that a better sealed home keeps out allergens, keeps out sound, and there's less upkeep cost.

"When you have folks that are getting off allergy medicine, that are sleeping better at night, or who are telling you how comfortable the house is or how they can't hear a thunderstorm or a lawn mower outside, you're changing people's lives," Schleicher said.

—