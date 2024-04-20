KC-area gymnast training to qualify for Olympic trials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re now less than 100 days away from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

One area gymnast is working to qualify for the Olympic trials.

Sixteen-year-old CaMarah Williams is an elite gymnast who trains at Edge Gymnastics in Riverside.

“My dad saw me doing flips, so he went home and taught me back handsprings and back tucks and stuff," Williams said. "Then he made me come to the gym and that’s when he started gymnastics."

That one decision when she was 5-years-old became her life path.

“I’m almost one of the big names now, too,” Williams said.

She competes at the American Classic next week.

After that meet, there's a few more competitions that stand between her and her goal.

“After that, if I’m good enough, I’ll go to Olympic Trials, and that’s the goal,” Williams said.

But her talents come with sacrifices.

“I used to just like think about the goal," she said. "I just think about taking one day at a time now,” she said.

CaMarah practices twice a day, is homeschooled, and keeps a strict schedule.

“I would say to take one day at a time, and trust God, because you never know what’s going to come," she said. "I didn’t even know I was going to be standing here right now."

But she never forgets why she started.

“The excitement I had when I was little, I need to keep that excitement until I hit the end goal.”

CaMarah already a had a taste of the elite gymnastics world with a shoutout from Simone Biles!