KC barbecue restaurants prepare for large crowds during NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City has a reputation for barbecue, so much so the food is part of the draw for tourists.

In two weeks, hundreds of thousands of tourists will be in the area for the NFL Draft. Kansas City hosts the event April 27-29.

Barbecue restaurants across the metro predict large numbers of customers during the event; thus, the preparation is in motion weeks ahead of time.

Joe’s Kansas City BBQ

The vice president of operations for Joe's Kansas City BBQ, Ryan Barrows, says the original Joe’s location inside a gas station in Kansas City, Kansas, will be the busiest during the Draft. He expects crowds like a Chiefs Super Bowl Sunday.

The restaurant does not accept reservations, so Barrows says customers should consider ordering carry-out. The line will be out of the door.

“We don’t get a whole lot busier on Saturdays than we already are,” Barrows said. “There are only so many hours in the day and spots in line. But I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and we’re excited to see a lot of people. We’re excited to show Kansas City off.”

Joe’s receives deliveries every day. Those deliveries will continue during the Draft weekend so customers receive fresh food — no meat is frozen waiting for the Draft.

Barrows says Joe's will also be available at Kelce Jam, a concert Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is hosting the Friday of the Draft weekend. The festival menu features a sausage-rib combo with a special Cleveland-inspired mustard barbecue sauce in homage to Kelce’s hometown.

The restaurant also ordered more merchandise ahead of the event.

Q39

Phillip Thompson, executive chef at Q39, predicts crowds will rival a Chiefs Super Bowl Sunday combined with the Fourth of July.

He expects both locations, in Midtown Kansas City and Overland Park, to be busy during all three days of the draft. Thompson will also be catering several off-site events.

Much like Joe's, Q39 receives deliveries of fresh food nearly every day. Thompson says those deliveries will continue, and he’s been in touch with his supplier to prepare to deliver more food than usual during the Draft.

Q39 recommends making a reservation or coming early to get a seat in the restaurant.

The restaurant will place two smokers within the Draft’s fan zone to feed people on site, near the World War I Museum and Memorial. Pulled pork and brisket with apple coleslaw and cucumber-onion salad are on the pop-up menu.

Q39 will also serve food at the VIP section of Kelce Jam on Friday, April 28.

Burnt End BBQ

With a location inside Crown Center, Burnt End BBQ is the closest barbecue restaurant to the Draft stage at Union Station.

The location’s general manager, Rico Hernandez, says the location comes with pros and cons. The pros include drawing lots of visitors — the restaurant will install a tent on Grand Boulevard during the Draft and will extend its hours from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. It does not accept reservations.

The cons include challenges with employee parking and deliveries. Burnt End BBQ will have employees park off-site and shuttle to Crown Center. For deliveries, the joint is working with suppliers to stockpile certain items.

Smokers from Burnt End BBQ's Overland Park location will be transported to Crown Center ahead of the Draft.

Throughout the month of April, Burnt End BBQ is offering a special platter featuring pulled pork, sausage and smoked chicken with coleslaw, fries and a third side for $19.99.

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque

The team at Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque in Kansas City, Missouri, is no stranger to big crowds, but general manager Adam White says the Draft could exceed all previous events.

The restaurant is doing some small remodeling tasks to improve the customer experience. White recommends customers arrive early, as there are no reservations, but the restaurant prides itself on a fast-moving line.

White says the restaurant’s meat is never frozen, so it’ll rely on multiple deliveries during the week of the Draft to ensure fresh products for customers.

On April 26, Bryant’s will host an NFL media day with on-air talent from NFL Network, CBS and Fox Sports.

White says the Draft is an “amazing time for our city.”

