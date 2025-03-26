KC Current breaks ground Wednesday on new mixed-use development along Berkley Riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current, along with Palmer Square Real Estate Management and Marquee Development, will break ground Wednesday afternoon on the next phase of the KC Current’s generational investment in the Berkley Riverfront and downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The multi-phase, privately financed $1 billion project promises to "transform the Missouri Riverfront."

Wednesday's groundbreaking will usher in a $200 million phase focused on homes, apartments, retail space and more.

According to the KC Current, there will be 429 multi-family homes, 48,000 square feet of retail and more than two acres of riverfront gathering space, including a town square and riverfront promenade.

There will also be a heavy focus on local chefs and restaurants.

“The KC Current’s first season at CPKC Stadium demonstrated the power of women’s sports and highlighted Kansas Citians’ love of being on the riverfront,” Angie and Chris Long, co-owners of the KC Current, stated in the press release. “Our district project will bring apartment homes, restaurants, bars, and businesses back to the water — it will transform our skyline and make Kansas City’s waterfront the new hub for energy in our city. We are thrilled to continue our investment in the Berkley Riverfront to create a world-class waterfront for generations to come.”

The mixed-use development is just one element of growth in the area. The Kansas City Streetcar Riverfront Extension will help with transportation to the area and KC Current games.

The streetcar plans to complete this extension by 2026, before World Cup matches come to Kansas City.

