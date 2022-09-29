KC Current defender Hailie Mace called up to US Women's National Team for 2nd time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current defender Hailie Mace has been called into camp by the U.S. Women's National Team for its October friendlies.

Mace, 24, was among 24 players invited by USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski to join the national team for games at England on Oct. 7 at Wembley Stadium in London and at Spain on Oct. 11 at at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

This is the second national-team call-up for Mace, who first joined the USWNT in September for a pair of friendlies against Nigeria. She played 20 minutes on a 4-0 win Sept. 3 at Children's Mercy Park and also subbed on late in the Sept. 6 win in Washington, D.C.

"The group we are bringing to Europe includes players who have a lot of experience against top European teams and some that don’t, so these games are even more critical for our growth as our team," Andonovski said in a statement. "Our whole squad needs to get a clear picture of what these games are like as we continue to prepare for the World Cup.”

The Current will host a free watch party at KC Live! in the Power and Light District for the London match, which takes place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The game will be broadcast on the KC Live! video board.

The USWNT, England and Spain all have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will take place next year in Australia and New Zealand.