KC Current hosts first watch party at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Kansas City Current players spent their weekend in Houston, hometown fans flocked to CPKC Stadium to catch the team’s match against the Dash.

Sunday marked the first watch party at the first stadium purpose-built for women’s sports.

Dan Boyd, the Current's vice president of sales and service, said the team hopes to host more watch parties for the Current as well as international matches and, potentially, the Olympics.

“Being able to provide so many access points to CPKC Stadium is really important. This is a community asset here,” Boyd said. “Having an event like this can bring people in who may not be able to attend our regular season matches but another way to come check out this beautiful facility.”

A handful of fans at the watch party said it was their first time inside CPKC Stadium.

“Even though it’s an away game, I’m super excited to watch and just be in the building,” said fan Dominique Jones. “The energy — love the vibes here.”

Rain delays before and during Sunday’s match elongated the viewing party, but fans brought their enthusiasm.

“Just the energy here is palpable,” said supporter Quinton Jones. “It feels so much more fun than watching at home.”

The Current’s next home match is on May 12, Mother’s Day.

