KC Current players open coffee shop in Crossroads Arts District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With every single home game sold out since CPKC Stadium opened, Kansas City has proven it knows how to support KC Current players. Now, the city has another place to do just that.

In the city's Crossroads Arts District, six players recently opened a coffee shop.

The new spot brings even more of the sport’s flavor to the U.S. capital of soccer.

Pitchside Coffee started as a crazy idea two seasons ago inside another coffee shop.

“It was a little bit of a joke in the beginning, but then we were like, ‘Okay, let's actually do this,"' said Vanessa DiBernardo, one of the players putting in the extra grind.

KSHB

DiBernardo is joined by Kristen Hamilton, Elizabeth Ball, Hailie Mace, Desiree Scott, and Mallory Weber. The six teammates, along with some former teammates. started their business as a coffee truck last year.

KC Current

“We love engaging with our fans and being out in the community," DiBernardo said. "It’s kind of a perfect blend of the two. And then we just kept dreaming.”

They recently opened their first brick-and-mortar location where fans might be able to interact with the players.

KSHB

“That's kind of the fun of it," DiBernardo said. "We’ll be around and we’re definitely going to be here and engaging, but we don’t always know when we’re going to come. I think it's a unique experience. I don't think that it's always super easy to see athletes outside of their sport.”

The shop is already drawing a line of customers.

KSHB

Greg Schuldt decided to start his birthday at the coffee shop.

“I just wanted to try something new and do something I haven't done,” Schuldt said.

He worked in the area for 30 years and says it’s good to see new businesses opening there.

“Now that I'm retired, it's like everything’s springing up," he said. It's really making me mad, right?”

Morgan Siemers has attended a couple of Current games. She decided to support the players off the field by taking her coworkers to the coffee shop.

“The city really supports athletes and we love our teams," Siemers said. "You know, being in the Midwest, it’s a big part of our culture."

KSHB

For her, it’s another sign that KC is the soccer capital of the U.S.

“I think it’s great, with the World Cup coming up, to really bolster our soccer energy here.” Siemers said.

Daniel De Zamacona agrees the new business is great for soccer fans and everyone else.

“It’ll be good for the community to have that kind of energy,” said Daniel De Zamacona, who was visiting the coffee shop for the second time.

KSHB

“This city embraces its sports teams so much and supports them," DiBernardo said. "It almost feels like a connection between the athletes and their city."

