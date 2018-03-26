KC FBI agent, 9/11 first responder dies in line of duty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City FBI agent who rushed to help survivors at the Pentagon on 9/11 died Thursday from brain cancer.

Melissa S. Morrow, 48, died after a long battle with the disease.

Morrow was certified by The World Trade Center Health Program and the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, and as a result of her actions on 9/11, her death is classified as a line of duty death.

Morrow was working in the FBI’s Washington Field Office at the time of the attack.

When the plane hit the Pentagon, Morrow responded to the crash site and spent the next 10 weeks there and at an evidence warehouse. During those 10 weeks, Morrow was exposed to hazardous contaminants.

Morrow served in the Kansas City office from 2010 to 2018.

Visitation is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 27 at Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri.