KC federal grand jury indicts pharmacist for tampering with consumer product

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted a Kansas City pharmacist for allegedly tampering with a controlled substance bottle.

Benjamin Dandurand, 34, now faces one count of tampering with a consumer product, one count of possession of Tramadol by deception and subterfuge, one count of possession of Zolpidem by deception and subterfuge and one count of possession of Oxycodone Hydrochloride by deception and subterfuge, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Dandurand, who is from Johnson County, allegedly used his fingerprint at a Lenexa pharmacy to remove Oxycodone Hydrochloride from its bottle and replaced it with another liquid substance before returning the bottle, according to court documents.

The release also alleges that Dandurand took Tramadol and Zolpidem from the pharmacy between September and October 2020.