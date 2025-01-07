Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters battle building fire, brutal cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, are battling a building fire and brutal cold early Tuesday morning.

A maintenance shed with vehicles and chemicals made issues a bit more challenging.

Crews were called to 911 E Blue Ridge Boulevard just after 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews discovered smoke and flames from a maintenance building.

Flames reportedly moved to a building next door.

The maintenance building reportedly contained vehicles, oil and other items inside presenting issues for the firefighters, causing them to back out of the building and fight it defensively.

Holmes Road just south of Blue Ridge is closed due to a fire hose across the road. Holmes is closed both north and southbound.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

