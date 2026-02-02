KC Guarantee to provide 2 years of free tuition at Metropolitan Community College for eligible students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metropolitan Community College has launched the KC Guarantee , an initiative designed to make college more accessible and affordable by guaranteeing up to two years of tuition-free education for eligible students.

Beginning in 2026, MCC will pilot the KC Guarantee program in three Kansas City school districts — Center, Grandview and Hickman Mills.

The goal is to invite additional districts, institutions and regional partners in the future.

Through KC Guarantee, students will be guaranteed a paid path through college.

"The KC Guarantee is about economic mobility, workforce readiness and transforming generations," MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty said in a news release.

The KC Guarantee is made possible through public/private collaborations, including a $1 million Jackson County Nonprofit Partnership Grant awarded to the MCC Foundation to support the pilot year. MCC will match that investment, creating a $2 million commitment to launch the program.

Individuals and organizations interested in learning more about the program or supporting its expansion may contact the MCC Foundation at 816-604-1195.

