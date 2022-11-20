KC leaders share messages of love, support after deadly Colorado Springs shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders in the Kansas City area are sharing messages of support for the Colorado Springs community following a gay nightclub shooting Saturday night that killed five and injured 18 others.

The LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City acknowledged the “hate-fueled violence” of Saturday’s incident is part of a “divisive anti-LGBTQ+ movement that’s happening in our country and right here in our community.”

As an organization, they plan to advocate for action and policy change.

“Every politician that spews anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric bears responsibility for the Colorado Springs shooting,” the commission said in a statement. “Every politician who says that guns aren’t the problem bears responsibility for the Colorado Springs shooting.”

KCMO City Councilwoman Andrea Bough, 6th District at Large, shared the LGBTQ Commission’s statement, saying she agrees with their stance.

“Frankly, I just don’t have the words as my heart continues to break as we see acts of violence and hate continue,” Bough said on Twitter .

In the same vein, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas also spoke to the ramifications of the loss and how the pain of this tragedy extends beyond Colorado.

“Hate of people for who they are. Guns. We must call out hate and the people who spread and profit from it,” Lucas said via social media. “We must keep working so mass shootings aren’t routine.”

We must keep working so mass shootings aren’t routine. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 20, 2022

The city of KCMO shared just three words in a nod of support to the LGBTQ community: “ You are loved .”

On the Kansas side, Rep. Sharice Davids serves as co-chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus.

The group released a statement on the shooting as the LGBTQ community also recognizes Transgender Day of Remembrance .

“I am horrified and devastated by the news out of Colorado Springs this morning. LGBTQ+ clubs are often a place of refuge and affirmation for our community, yet once again what should have been a safe space became the target of a violent and deadly attack,” said chair David Cicilline. “My heart is with the victims of this horrific shooting, their family and friends, Club Q’s staff and patrons, and the entire LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs and around the country.”

