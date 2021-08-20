KC man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm used in rolling gun battle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm that he used in a "rolling gun battle" in May 2020

Odell J. Jackson pleaded guilty on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

Jackson was previously convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies. Felons can't possess a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

The incident occurred on May 1, 2020, around Leeds Trafficway and Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

Jackson and a passenger in his Chevrolet Silverado participated in a gun battle with people in a red Dodge Charger. The shooting started in a church parking lot.

During the gunfight, the Dodge Charger hit another car while they were chased by Jackson. The release said "Jackson was shot in the eye and his truck collided head-on with a light pole."

The passenger in Jackson's car called the police, and Jackson was taken to a local hospital.

When officers were searching Jackson's car, they found a semi-automatic handgun with an "obliterated serial number."

The maximum sentence Jackson could face is 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.