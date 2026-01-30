KC Mayor Quinton Lucas appointed President of the Democratic Mayors Association

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has been appointed the President of the Democratic Mayors Association (DMA).

The national organization represents Democratic mayors of cities with population of 30,000 or more. The Mayor's appointment runs through August 2027.

Mayor Lucas says he's honored to work with mayors from across the country. "Democratic mayors are delivering historic crime reductions, growth in affordable housing creation, and doing so at a time when cities and our residents are under attack," he said.

As President, Mayor Lucas will help guide the DMA's efforts to support and elect Democratic mayors, share solutions from cities, and strengthen the voice of mayors as essential leaders within the Democratic Party.

Earlier in the week, Mayor Lucas joined Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin to discuss the role mayors will have in shaping he narrative for the party's future.

