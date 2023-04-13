17 prospects to attend 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, league announces

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has announced Thursday the 17 prospects that plan to attend in-person at the 2023 NFL Draft later this month in Kansas City.

From Path to the Draft: Here are the prospects invited to attend the NFL Draft in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/gpOKp3zrQS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2023

Three players on both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide rosters are among the 17 players that will attend the draft in-person.

All four quarterbacks widely projected to be drafted in the first round in the NFL Draft have been invited to attend.

Here is the full list of all 17 prospects set to attend the NFL Draft in person:

