Chiefs, NFL host 'Salute to Service' event for KC military community at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Military members, veterans and their families toured GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday as part of the NFL's 'Salute to Service' campaign.

Alongside touring the stadium, the Kansas City military community participated in various activities during their visit, including joining in on football skills and drills, and contributing to a mural that will be donated to a local veteran organization.

They also helped pack "move-in kits" to benefit organizations that will serve veterans that are moving into temporary or permanent housing in the Kansas City area.

For retired Chief Petty Officer Luke Super, who attended the event alongside his daughter and stepdaughter, events like these are important for the military community.

"These events are important as a way to not only serve the Kansas City community, but the entire nation," Super said.

Will Train, who served in the Navy and attended the event alongside his three sons, says he loves that the Chiefs are honoring those who served on the front lines.

"I love that the Chiefs are so involved in the community," Train said, "It's just amazing to see them do so much work with the community and all the other veterans who came here."

The Salute to Service event is one of the many events that the NFL will host throughout the city leading up to the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 27.

