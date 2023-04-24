Jonas Brothers coming to Kansas City for 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The brothers announced on Good Morning America Monday morning they are coming to Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The three brothers will be a part of ABC's 2023 NFL Draft coverage, joining the College Gameday crew of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard.

In addition, the brothers will be sharing their unreleased song ‘Celebrate’ during NFL Draft programming. It is unclear whether the song will be performed live during the draft.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27, with the first round beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.