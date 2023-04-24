Watch Now
Jonas Brothers coming to Kansas City for 2023 NFL Draft

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Bal in New York on Dec. 10, 2021. The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The brothers announced on Good Morning America Monday morning they are coming to Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The three brothers will be a part of ABC's 2023 NFL Draft coverage, joining the College Gameday crew of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard.

In addition, the brothers will be sharing their unreleased song ‘Celebrate’ during NFL Draft programming. It is unclear whether the song will be performed live during the draft.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27, with the first round beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

