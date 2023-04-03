Kansas City Public Schools to have classes remotely during NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools announced Monday that classes will be held remotely on April 27 and 28 during the NFL Draft.

The district cites increased traffic during the event for why the classes will move to remote learning for those two days.

"In anticipation of the upcoming NFL DRAFT event, we have been notified that the City of Kansas City will be closing many streets and welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors from out of town," KCPS said in a statement. "To ensure continuation of education for all KCPS students, KCPS will proceed with Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) days during the two-day event."

Middle and high schools students will have classes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both days, with four classes each.

Elementary students will receive instructional packets, while Kansas City Virtual Academy students will have synchronous instruction for three hours.