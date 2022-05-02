KC on the Clock: Kansas City officials discuss journey to securing 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a KSHB 41 News exclusive, anchors Dia Wall and Kevin Holmes sat down with several Kansas City, Missouri, officials to discuss a multitude of topics surrounding the upcoming NFL Draft in 2023.

Wall and Holmes spoke with KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, Chiefs president Mark Donovan and KC Sports Commission president Kathy Nelson.

Among the topics discussed include what the next year looks like in terms of planning and preparation, and the groups plan to land even bigger events that put KCMO on the world stage.

The conversation in Q&A format starts below:

Wall: First of all, thank you all for coming together and taking us through one of the things I’m most excited about here in Kansas City — hosting an NFL Draft. I’m just gonna start with you Kathy. Talk to me about that process, bidding for the NFL Draft, because we’ve lost out before, right?

Nelson: Well, in a way, yes. Our first opportunity was not successful. But then after that, I think it was all Kansas City. And that was about five years ago, when we were awarded the draft. Isn’t that hard to believe? Five years ago. But the process was just a lot of relationship building. We were in New York once to present in person, and then they were here for a site visit, and again, it’s been quite a few years ago.

Holmes: What was it like when you guys found out that you won?

Donovan: [It was a] Great day for Kansas City, and a great day for what Kathy was saying about the effort. I mean, you’ve got to remember, this is a long process. And it’s a competitive process. So, we were excited to be in New York. We were excited to present as a team really. It was our opportunity to talk about how we all work really well together. What a special place this is, so it was exciting.

Holmes: Mayor, they talked about five years out, so this kind of predates your term as mayor. You were on city council. How were you in all this? Involved in all this and what was it like when you heard?

Lucas: You know, usually it’s Kathy letting us know what's coming, saying 'Y’all need to make sure you have everything in line.' The money needs to be lined up in the right places. But I think more than anything, this is a sign, not just a short term effort. But when you look at things like the new airport terminal, things like our investments in some of these facilities, the work that the Hunt family and the Chiefs have done, and so many others. To building up Kansas City, the brand of our city, nationally and globally. I think it’s really just a recognition of the work that we’ve done in building a better city in a better region each and every day. And so, I was excited as a councilman to see it. As a mayor, we’re making sure that we still have all the details in line, and there’s a lot of work to do between now and then. But I’m looking forward to a great event.

Wall: You know, we talk about putting on an NFL Draft. I too believe that Kathy does more work than everybody else, but it has to be tough to coordinate all these different elements. And as we peel back little things, like making sure the transportation is right, the hotels, advertising for Kansas City; What was the hardest part during that portion of getting ready?

Nelson: I think for me personally, when we were in New York, there were 25, 27, people in the room. And it was Mark, myself and then our previous city manager Troy Schulte. And I asked, you know, 'How many you have been to Kansas City?' Assuming they all had, and two people raised their hand. That was probably a gut check of not only do we need to sell what we have come to the table with, but we also need to explain our city. We’re not New York. We’re not L.A. and I think the Chiefs, what they bring to the table and the passion in our fan kingdom. And everything else is one thing. But for them to never have physically been to our city — that was the hardest thing to explain, when you’re in New York — what our city is like.

Donovan: Yeah, let me just jump on that and say that, it was really an interesting experience for me because I came from that world. I actually worked in that office, so it was interesting to see Kathy and Troy, and the team be introduced to the NFL. And how we do things. And 25 people in a room. You’re presenting, knowing that five other clubs are coming in after you. And they’re making the same presentation and trying to win the same bid. So, it was cool to see. It was really special to be part of the team that got to sell Kansas City and got to introduce Kansas City in a lot of ways.

Holmes: So, what were those selling points? I mean, a lot of folks just think we’re cows, barbecue and Patrick Mahomes.

Donovan: I think the biggest point we’re trying to make at that meeting was just how we do things. Everyone locks arms. We all come together, we’re gonna make the draft the biggest event that Kansas City has ever seen and really celebrate that. You know, in a lot of cities. I think one of our advantages was the ability to really sell the experience.

