Live jazz music to greet NFL Draft visitors at Kansas City's new KCI terminal

Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 24, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Monday that visitors arriving at the new Kansas City International Airport single terminal will be greeted with live jazz music during the NFL Draft.

Lucas' office says the musicians will play for the NFL Draft visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday to honor "Kansas City’s rich jazz history."

Jazz musicians Bobby Watson, Ben Leifer, Stan Kessler, Roger Wilder, Eric Hitt, Everett Freeman, DeAndre Manning and Michael Warren will perform at the airport.

