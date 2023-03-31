Organizers announce additional road closures ahead of 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City announced several additional road closures Friday in anticipation of the event.

Between Sunday, April 2, and May 7, the westbound lanes of Pershing Road will be closed in front of Union Station between Main Street and Broadway Street (the roadway where motorists can access the Union Station Parking Garage).

The closure comes during roughly the same time period the public parking lot in front of the south side of Union Station will be closed as event organizers build the stage complex for the draft, which is set for April 27-29.

Starting April 10 and running through May 7, road closures in the area expand:



Main Street between W. 20th Street and Grand Boulevard

Pershing Road (both directions) between Broadway Street and Grand Boulevard

Kessler Road between Pershing Road and Wyandotte Street

Memorial Drive

OK Street

Between April 10-25 and then again between April 30-May 7, one-way public access will be available:

Broadway Boulevard to eastbound Pershing Road and southbound Kessler Road to Wyandotte Street

Northbound Main Street to eastbound Pershing Road

MAP:



