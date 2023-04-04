Travis Kelce announces 'Kelce Jam' music festival during NFL Draft weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the NFL Draft approaching on April 27-29, the Kansas City area is preparing to host football fans from across the nation, and now, an array of musical performers.

Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce announced Monday that Kelce Jam, his first personal music festival, will arrive to the Kansas City area at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m. to kick-off NFL Draft weekend.

Machine Gun Kelly, Tech N9ne, Rick Ross and Loud Luxury are among the stars performing in Kelce Jam.

Pre-sale for tickets opens Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. General admission tickets start at $49.99, with TickPick VIP passes, providing access to a VIP lounge and viewing zone, and complimentary eats and non-alcoholic beverages, starting at $224.99. Fans can register for the pre-sale online.

Up to 15,000 fans can attend Kelce Jam.

Local restaurants, including Joe's and Q39, will serve a taste of Kansas City at the event.

The music festival will also offer "interactive brand activities," custom cocktails and more.