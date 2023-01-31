KC Pet Project teams up with Philly animal shelter for Super Bowl wager, adoption special

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area community is already feeling the competitive nature of the Super Bowl — including KC Pet Project.

KC Pet Project announced Tuesday it is teaming up with Philadelphia-based animal shelter ACCT Philly for a friendly competition. Both shelters will have an adoption special in honor of the Super Bowl.

From now until Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, both shelters are offering $57 dog adoptions.

Each shelter is also holding a competing fundraiser to help keep people and their pets together.

The shelter who raises the least amount of money will name 10 adoptable pets after players on the opposing teams.