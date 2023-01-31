Watch Now
KC Pet Project teams up with Philly animal shelter for Super Bowl wager, adoption special

Posted at 12:52 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 13:52:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area community is already feeling the competitive nature of the Super Bowl — including KC Pet Project.

KC Pet Project announced Tuesday it is teaming up with Philadelphia-based animal shelter ACCT Philly for a friendly competition. Both shelters will have an adoption special in honor of the Super Bowl.

From now until Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, both shelters are offering $57 dog adoptions.

Each shelter is also holding a competing fundraiser to help keep people and their pets together.

The shelter who raises the least amount of money will name 10 adoptable pets after players on the opposing teams.

You can donate to the KC Pet Project here.

