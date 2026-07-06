KC police searching for a man without his life-saving medications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a man without his life-saving medications.

Marcus Osler, 51, was last seen in the area of Newton Avenue and Cambridge Avenue about 9 p.m. July 5.

Osler is 6 feet 5inches tall, 275 pounds.

He is bald with a gray goatee.

He was wearing a gray hoodie, athletic shorts, compression socks, gray house slippers, black over-the-head headphones and a long walking stick.

He is believed to be suffering from several medical complications and is without his medication.

If you know his whereabouts call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043, or 911.