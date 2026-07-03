KC police locate 65-year-old woman with cognitive health issues

UPDATE, June 3, 8:26 a.m.| The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has canceled the Endangered Silver Advisory, Debbie Nunn has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a 65-year-old woman with cognitive health issues.

Debbie Nunn walked away from her home in the area of Holmes Road and 100th Terrace around 2 a.m. Friday.

Nunn is 5 feet -2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

If you see her, call 911, or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

