KC police locate missing 83-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: August 7, 6:40 a.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says Walter has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen Thursday evening.

Walter Billy Raines was last seen walking near 108th Street and North Campbell on August 6, about 5 p.m.

Raines, 83, has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a brown shirt, beige pants and gray shoes.

If you know his whereabouts call the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Missing Persons unit at 816-234-5043, or call 911.