KANSAS CITY, Mo — This weekend, Kansas City will has the chance to further cement its title as Soccer Capital of America with arrival of the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival.

KC Premiere League fans eagerly await Premier League Mornings Live as city preps for FIFA World Cup

The free two day event, gives fans of all Premier League clubs the chance to enjoy live match broadcasts, meet legendary players, merchandise in an effort to grow the Premier League brand.

Steve Silvestri | KSHB Darius Thompson - Chelsea Fan

"I think it makes sense to highlight Kansas City, because we are a World Cup venue, soccer capital world, with the only women's professional sports stadium in the world right now," said Darius Thompson.

Thompson is the General Manger at the Belfry located in downtown Kansas City and the go-to spot for Chelsea fans. Thompson has been a fan of Chelsea since 1993 after watching them play live in London.

"It's the best, best league, in my opinion, based on quality and people, the players," explained Thompson.

However, being a Chelsea fan is no easy feat, watching a match live can call for a 5 a.m. wake-up call, but for Joseph Graham, his allegiance to Chelsea is worth the lack of sleep.

Steve Silvestri | KSHB Joseph Graham - Chelsea Fan

"I was like six years old, my dad sat me down on the couch and said we are watching Chelsea, and this is your team. I've been a Chelsea fan ever since," recalls Graham.

Across town, die-hard Liverpool fan Shaun Reid has had a lifelong affair with his team. Originally from Wales, he says he alliance with the team began in 1985, a year before Liverpool beat Everton in the 1986 FA Cup final.

Steve Silvestri | KSHB Shaun Reid - Liverpool Fan

"The Premier League, it's kind of like life or death, it sounds crazy, but that's how the fans look at it," said Reid.

Over the years, Reid now based in Kansas has acquired a large selection of Liverpool jerseys sent to him by family still living abroad and now shares his enthusiasm for his team with his children.

"I came here originally as a coach, 25 years ago, and I've coached the kids, we've have four and I don't think they had much choice," laughed Reid.

In less than a year, Kansas City will welcome soccer fans from across the world and this weekend is a chance for Kansas City to further showcase itself as an international destination.

"It's great for the game of soccer in the United States, I think it's gotten a lot more popular than it was about 10 years ago, and I think everybody's really excited for it," said Graham.

To join the action this weekend, you do have to register. The event kicks off Saturday at 5 a.m.