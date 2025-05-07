KC PrideFest faces financial challenges as it celebrates 50 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Pride Fest will take place in a month in Theis Park. It's always a big celebration, but this year organizers have a financial challenge as they deal with $200,000 less in sponsorships.

They are scrambling through their options to raise more money.

“Ultimately, we know the festival will happen," said Starzette Palmer, president of the KC Pride Community Alliance. "We're trimming where we can.”

Organizers say this means fewer entertainers and the possibility of higher admission prices.

“We're still going to have some exciting names on our stage," said Tony Medina, secretary-treasurer of the KC Pride board. "We couldn't just go out and get the biggest, most popular current names out there because of these budget shortfalls."

It also means using their reserves to fill the financial holes.

“We are trying everything,” Medina said. "There are sponsors out there who will still contribute funds, but they don't want to be publicized. That's very concerning to me."

They say former sponsors are afraid to support the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think the gap really exists based on a scarcity mindset," Palmer said. "People are scared. They've seen some memos come down or executive orders, and they don't know what to do, so they're hiding."

The lack of support goes beyond the Pride Fest.

“Pride was born as a protest, and I personally see no greater protest in this current state of affairs than having 20,000 people come together to enjoy each other's company and some great entertainment,” Medina said.

He expects a big crowd at the event.

According to Palmer and Medina, volunteers are also needed.

They emphasize that the three-day event in June is essential for the Kansas City-area LGBTQ+ community.

“It gives us a safe environment to come together as a community,” Medina said.

